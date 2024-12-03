President Bola Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Justice to work with the National Assembly to address the concerns raised by different quarters on the tax reform bills.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the president’s position in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the president directed the ministry and relevant officials involved in drafting the bills to work closely with the National Assembly.

“President Tinubu has already directed the Federal Ministry of Justice and relevant officials who worked on the drafts to work closely with the National Assembly to ensure that all genuine concerns are addressed before the bills are passed,” Mr Idris said.

Drama over bills

The tax reform bills, drafted by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, aim to overhaul existing tax laws in Nigeria.

The four bills—the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill—were transmitted to the National Assembly by the president on 3 October.

However, the bills have faced strong opposition, particularly from northern parts of the country, where some governors have labelled them “anti-North.”

The debates surrounding the bills have escalated into a North-South divide, particularly over the VAT sharing formula.

The National Economic Council, composed of state governors and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, recently urged the President to withdraw the bills for further consultation.

However, the President declined, stating that all concerns should be resolved in the National Assembly.

Similarly, the Northern Governors’ Forum has also openly opposed the bills, citing regional interests.

On Sunday, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State argued that the reforms would disproportionately benefit Lagos State, the president’s home state.

However, Taiwo Oyedele, the presidential committee, refuted these claims, asserting that the reforms would benefit all regions of the country.

So far, the bills have passed a second reading in the Senate. However, they face greater uncertainty in the House of Representatives, where opposition continues to grow.

Keep debates civil, no room for name-calling

The information minister described the ongoing debates on the bills as healthy but cautioned that discussions should remain respectful and free from name-calling.

“I call on all commentators and groups to maintain the spirit of informed engagement and to strive for respect and understanding at all times, despite the diversity of opinions. In the spirit of democratic engagement, there should be no room for name-calling or the injection of unnecessary ethnic and regional slurs into this important national conversation,” the statement read.

The statement dismissed claims of any sinister agenda behind the passage of the bills and warned against the spread of fake news and misinformation.

“There is nothing sinister to warrant the suggestion that the process is being rushed. In line with established legislative procedures, the Federal Government welcomes meaningful inputs to address any grey areas in the bills,” it said.

The government also reassured Nigerians that the reforms would not impose hardship, but would instead generate more resources for both states and the federal government.

“We are witnessing, at this moment in the history of Nigeria, the most far-reaching, impactful, and beneficial set of fiscal reforms the country has seen in decades.

“These reforms will not only facilitate increased revenues (without imposing additional tax burdens on the people) but also enable citizens to demand and enjoy greater accountability in the management of public resources at all levels of government,” the statement said.

