The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has condemned the threat by the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, to sack striking workers or refuse to pay them for the strike period.

Mr Ajaero, who stated this in a statement on Monday night, accused Mr Nwifuru of refusing to implement the new N70,000 minimum wage, an action he termed as a display of impunity towards workers in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Nwifuru warned the workers to resume work within the next 72 hours or risk being sacked.

The Ebonyi NLC commenced a one-week strike on Monday in compliance with the directive of the NLC headquarters to state chapters to commence strikes in states yet to implement the new minimum wage.

The strike was effective in Ebonyi on Monday as most civil servants did not come to work.

Mr Nwifuru, however, argued that the state already adopted the new minimum wage as sno worker was receiving below the stipulated N70,000, making the strike unnecessary. He also said his administration has implemented a salary increase for other categories of workers.

However, the thrust of the NLC’s grudge is that the increment for other categories of workers was done without negotiations and agreement with the labour union.

“Ebonyi state government is not owing any worker in the state, both pension, gratuity, and salary, and we are paying the minimum wage as enshrined in the Act of the National Assembly,” the governor said.

He said that not only will he not pay the striking workers but he will also sack anyone who doesn’t report to work in the next 72 hours.

“If you didn’t (sic) go to work, not only that I will not pay you salary, but I will replace you within 72 hours in your office if I didn’t (sic) see you in your office,” Mr Nwifuru told journalists.

“I have called the chairman, civil service commission. I have directed all the commissioners to go to their offices. All the agencies, all the departments of government, must be in their offices and record the people that come to work.

“And that is the people I will pay through table payment: by the number of days you attend to your duty in your office. If you don’t want to come to work, you will forget about (working for the) state government,” he said.

NLC responds

Responding to the governor’s threats, Mr Ajaero accused the state government of refusing to dialogue with labour leaders in the state.

He accused the governor of trying to play God by threatening to sack the striking workers.

“We are dismayed by the statement credited to the Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Nwifuru, that except the striking workers in the state over non-payment of the National Minimum Wage resume work immediately, they should consider themselves sacked.

“We recall that the strike action was preceded by failed conversations and notices to the governor on the need to implement the 2024 national minimum wage since it was signed into law several months ago.

“The law has provisions for enforcement by workers. Besides this, strike action is a lawful/legitimate tool in the hands of aggrieved workers. In light of this, we consider the threats by the governor as irresponsible and unhelpful.

“What a reasonable governor acting reasonably ought to have done was to invite the labour leaders in the state for dialogue for a speedy resolution of the facts in issue, but he thinks he is God.

“The world must know that Nwifuru is the first to draw ‘blood in a matter of which he is completely guilty of,” Mr Ajaero said.

He said that the industrial action would not be called off based on the sack threat.

He also asked all NLC affiliates, including those in the private sector, to immediately join in the strike action.

“Similarly, we urge the workers already on strike to not yield to the threats of the governor but sustain the momentum until the governor sees the need to not only behave properly but pay the minimum wage in compliance with the law,” Mr Ajaero said.

