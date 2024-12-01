The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has called on lawmakers to be transparent about the public hearing process on President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills.

Atiku made the call in a post on his official x handle on Sunday.

The four tax reform bills passed second reading at the Senate on Thursday and were referred to the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Niger East senator Sani Musa, for further legislative action, including holding a public hearing.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, also directed the committee to involve the National Economic Council (NEC), Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Civil Society Organisations in the public hearing.

The bills are the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024 -SB.583; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024- SB.584; the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2024-SB.585; and the Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024 – SB.586.

The bills have been criticised by some Nigerians, who claim they favour some parts of the country against other parts.

However, proponents have said that the majority of those criticising the bills have not read their provisions and are only amplifying falsehoods circulated by uninformed interest groups.

In his X statement, Atiku did not declare his position on the bills but only asked lawmakers to follow due process.

“I have followed the intense public discourse on the Tax Reform Bills with keen interest,” he wrote.

“Nigerians are united in their call for a fiscal system that promotes justice, fairness, and equity. They are loud and clear that the fiscal system we seek to promote must not exacerbate the uneven development of the federating units by enhancing the status of a few states while unduly penalising others.”

Transparent public hearing

The two chambers of the National Assembly – the Senate and House of Representatives – have rules that provide for public hearings.

Atiku said the public hearing on the tax reform bills must facilitate an open and inclusive conversation by all concerned stakeholders.

“I call for objectivity and transparency in the conduct of the public hearing being organised by our representatives in the National Assembly. As a concerned stakeholder, I firmly believe that transparency and objectivity are essential for promoting accountability, good governance, and public trust in policy-making.

“The public hearing process must facilitate open and inclusive participation by all stakeholders, including Civil Society Organizations, traditional institutions, politicians, public officials, and subject matter experts,” he added.

He also urged the National Assembly to publicise the resolutions of the National Economic Council on the bills.

“In this wise, I call on the NASS to revisit and make public the resolutions of the National Economic Council, a key stakeholder and an important organ of the state with the constitutional power to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation.

“The NASS must be appropriately guided and ensure that in the final analysis, the contents of the Bills align with the interests of the vast majority of Nigerians.”

While the bills have passed a second reading in the Senate and been sent to the appropriate committee, they have yet to reach a second reading in the House of Representatives.

The two chambers may organise separate or joint public hearings on the bills. No date has been announced for the public hearing.

After the public hearing, the committees will present the resolutions and recommendations to the Senate and the House for approval.

The lawmakers will make a final decision on the bills at the Committee of the Whole where the clauses of the bills will be debated and considered.

