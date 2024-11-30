Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, says he pleaded with late Sani Abacha not to execute former President Olusegun Obasanjo for alleged coup plot in 1995.

Mr Gowon said this at the maiden edition of the Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival organised by the Plateau Government.

Mr Obasanjo was arrested in 1995 by Mr Abacha and convicted of being part of planned coup to overthrow his government.

Mr Obasanjo, in spite of pleading innocent to the coup, was sentenced to death.

He spent three years in prison before he was released in 1998 following the death of Mr Abacha on 8 June of that year.

While Mr Gowon was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, Mr Obasanjo was the Guest of Honour, respectively.

“I wrote a letter to Abacha, I pleaded with him that God made him a leader to do good and not evil.

“I sent my wife with the letter in the middle of the night to Abacha in Abuja; I pleaded with him that such a thing should not happen.

“I’m glad that soon after that, things changed, and not only that Obasanjo left prison, he became our president in 1999.

“This is something that only prayers and sincerity can do; I’m happy that today myself and Obasanjo are here to celebrate the unity of Plateau,” he said.

Mr Gowon also thanked the state government for organising the carol, adding that it would further unite the citizens of the state.

The ex-head of state said that the state had gone through myriad of security challenges, hence the carol provided suitable avenue for the people to commune.

He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for the various initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence among the people.

(NAN)

