The police in Delta say five passengers have died in a boat mishap at Bennett Island in Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government of the state.
The Delta police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri, Delta.
Mr Edafe added that six other persons were injured in the accident, 19 persons were rescued while one person was still missing.
“Five found dead, six persons injured and still receiving treatment, 19 persons rescued and one still missing,” Mr Edafe said, without giving further details.
Sources said that the ill-fated boat was returning from a burial ceremony in the wee hours of Saturday when the unfortunate incident occurred.
Sources said that the boat, which had conveyed about 30 passengers, had a head-on collision with a submerged log on the waterway.
According to sources, the boat capsized and threw the entire passengers onboard into the water.
“The tragic incident threw the passengers onboard the boat into the water.
“Of course, many of them were unable to swim and were also not wearing life vests, so they were drowned immediately.
“The body of a toddler was found floating on the creek hours after the tragic mishap,” one of the sources said.
(NAN)
