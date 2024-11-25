A mob in Edo State, Nigeria’s south-south, reportedly killed two artisans mistaken for armed robbers in Amagba community in Benin City.

Sources informed the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victims, who were said to be welders, were identified as Osamudiamen Ehigie and Nosa Aghimie.

The duo were said to be returning from a project site in the community at about 6 p.m. on 16 November when they ran into gunmen who were robbing some residents.

A source told NAN that the suspected robbers who saw the artisans gave them a hot chase until the artisans ran into a house in the vicinity and hid themselves.

According to the source, the residents in the neighbourhood who mistook them for robbers apprehended them and beat them to death.

The owner of the site where they had gone to work came to the scene to plead that the artisans were innocent.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Yamu, on Monday, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the police had arrested three suspects for allegedly killing the artisans.

“The command is aware of the incident where two young boys unfortunately met their deaths.

“The command immediately arrested three suspects, while two other suspects are at large. Those arrested have since been charged to court,” Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, said.

(NAN)

