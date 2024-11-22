The Defence Headquarters has lauded the arrest of controversial pro-Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa by Finnish Central Criminal Police.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ekpa was arrested alongside four others on Thursday on suspicion of terrorist activities.

A Nigerian-Finnish citizen, Mr Ekpa heads Autopilot, a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB is a group leading an agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria

‘Key victory’

Channels TV reported that the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, and the Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, in their separate statements on Thursday, described the arrest as a “key victory” in the fight against terrorism.

Messrs Buba and Gusau said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, a general, has expressed happiness over the arrest of the pro-Biafra agitator.

“CDS (Musa) is happy with his (Ekpa) arrest in Finland in the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice,” Mr Gusau, a brigadier general, said.

On his part, Mr Buba, a major general, said that Mr Ekpa’s arrest was an indication that the international community was in synergy with Nigeria in its efforts to fight terrorism.

“The CDS (Musa) has always called for the arrest of Simon Ekpa following his deep involvement in fueling terrorism in South-east Nigeria,” Mr Buba said.

“We are delighted about his arrest and glad that the international community is partnering with Nigeria in our fight against terrorism.”

Simon Ekpa

Mr Ekpa, based in Finland, has been linked to growing insecurity in South-east Nigeria.

The pro-Biafra agitator has continued to issue sit-at-home orders in the region during which residents who step out are usually killed or attacked by gunmen enforcing the illegal order.

He has been using his social media pages, mainly X, to push a secessionist agenda, issue illegal orders, disseminate fake news, and solicit funds for suspected terrorist activities.

On 3 July 2023, for instance, he posted via his verified X handle that 50 men and 50 women were needed to fund the Biafra movement with $10,000 monthly for the next six months with a promise that such would enable the restoration of Biafra by the end of 2023.

The Nigerian government had made unsuccessful and repeated efforts to extradite Mr Ekpa to Nigeria to face prosecution.

‘Finnish govt, EU shielding Ekpa’

In June 2024, Mr Musa, while speaking during a programme on Channels TV, accused the Finnish government and the European Union of shielding and supporting Mr Ekpa in his alleged terrorist activities in the South-east.

