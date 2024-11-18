The Lagos State Government has extended its free hypertension and diabetes screening campaign for the second time, now set to conclude on 24 November.

The initiative, tagged: “Know Your Numbers, Control Your Numbers,” started on 28 October, targeting 800,000 residents across the state.

The campaign is part of the national “10 Million Project,” an initiative by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum implemented through the Commissioners for Health Forum, aimed at screening 10 million Nigerians for hypertension and diabetes.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, a professor, announced the extension, urging residents to seize the opportunity to prioritise their health and get screened at any of the designated centres.

Mr Abayomi said over 330 designated screening sites, including 30 general hospitals and 300 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), will continue to offer these services daily from 9 a.m.

Recently, the commissioner revealed that 30 per cent of the state’s residents suffer from hypertension, with 70 per cent unaware of their condition. He added that diabetes has a six per cent prevalence rate, translating to 1.73 million residents, with 50 per cent unaware of their status.

Need for extension

The health commissioner emphasised the significance of early detection and management of hypertension and diabetes in reducing complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.

“We have seen an overwhelming response from the public, and it is clear that extending the campaign further will allow even more Lagosians to benefit from this lifesaving initiative.

“Hypertension and diabetes are silent killers, and knowing your health numbers is a crucial step toward managing these conditions effectively,” he said.

Mr Abayomi also urged residents, especially those aged 40 and above or with a family history of hypertension or diabetes, to make use of the extended period.

“This initiative is free and accessible to everyone. We encourage Lagosians to visit the designated centres, get screened, and take proactive measures toward their health,” he said.

He appealed to religious organisations, community leaders, and social influencers to amplify awareness about the campaign.

“These leaders play a vital role in encouraging people to take advantage of this opportunity. Together, we can make a significant impact in preventing avoidable complications and saving lives,” he stated.

He further praised the involvement of key government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, who led by example by undergoing screenings, underscoring the campaign’s importance and need for all residents to follow suit.

Risk factors

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified several risk factors for hypertension and diabetes.

Both hypertension and diabetes share common risk factors, such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, and being overweight or obese.

WHO recommends lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet, losing weight, being physically active, and quitting tobacco. It added that regular health check-ups and screenings are also crucial for early detection and treatment.

