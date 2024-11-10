Edo Queens made a resounding statement in their CAF Women’s Champions League debut, thrashing Commercial Bank of Ethiopia FC 3-0 at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday.

The Nigerian team, champions of WAFU B, dominated the match from the onset, pressuring their opponents and forcing errors.

Their relentless effort paid off in the fifth minute when Folashade Ijamilusi’s brilliant run and cross found Emem Essien, who calmly slotted home the opener.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia attempted to regain footing but Edo Queens’ high pressing game stifled their efforts.

After the break, the Nigerians doubled their lead through Ijamilusi’s 54th-minute strike, crafted by a slick combination with Esther Moses.

Sealing the victory, 17-year-old substitute Chukwuamaka Osigwe unleashed a stunning left-footed strike in the 80th minute, leaving the Ethiopian goalkeeper helpless. Osigwe’s goal capped an impressive display, cementing Edo Queens’ top spot in Group B.

Ijamilusi’s impressive performance earned her a goal and an assist, while Essien and Osigwe each contributed a goal.

Earlier in the day, FC Masar edged reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies 1-0, placing them second in the group behind Edo Queens.

The Egyptian team will face Edo Queens on Wednesday.

