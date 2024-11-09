Franklin Nwadialo, the newly elected chairperson of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, has been arrested in the US.

Mr Nwadialo, 40, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on his arrival at an airport in Texas on Saturday, the US Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

He is accused of engaging in a romance scam.

According to the indictment and criminal complaint filed in the case, the politician allegedly defrauded victims of more than $3.3 million in the alleged romance scam.

The statement said he will be transported to the Western District of Washington for arraignment.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Sok Jiang.

Details of alleged fraud

A copy of a court document obtained by PREMIUM TIMES claimed Mr Nwadialo used various versions of the name ‘Giovanni’ when he met his victims online on websites such as Match, Zoosk, and Christian Café.

It also alleged that the politician used false images for his profile and typically told the victims that he was in the military and deployed overseas, so he could not meet the victims in person.

“Using these personas, Nwadialo invented many reasons he needed the victims to send him money.

“In one such case in 2020, he indicated he had been fined by the military for revealing his location to the victim. He asked the victim to help him pay the $150,000 fine,” it added.

“In all, that victim was defrauded of at least $2.4 million.”

More instances of fraud

In another instance, the US Department of Justice said another victim was contacted in 2019 to help move funds from US accounts to accounts controlled by Mr Nwadialo and his co-schemers.

It said the Nigerian politician claimed that he needed help to move the money in connection with his father’s death.

“The victim transferred at least $330,000 to the accounts controlled by the defendant (Nwadialo),” it said.

Similarly, the US Department of Justice said a third victim was allegedly defrauded by Mr Nwadialo when he told the victim that he was investing money for her.

The Nigerian further claimed that a check the victim received from another victim was proceeds from her investments, and he had her “reinvest” the money in a specific cryptocurrency account that he controlled.

“The victim transferred at least $270,000 at Nwadialo’s direction,” the justice department said.

“Finally, in August 2020, Nwadialo defrauded another victim who he met on an online dating site and caused this victim to transfer at least $310,000 by claiming he needed financial assistance, including help paying for his father’s funeral or his son’s school tuition.”

Earlier indictment

According to the statement, Mr Nwadialo was earlier indicted in December 2023 on 14 counts of wire fraud connected to his romance fraud scheme.

If convicted, Mr Nwadialo could spend up to 20 years in prison in the US.

Arrest

According to the statement, Mr Nwadialo was arrested upon arrival in Texas from Nigeria at the US airport.

“All too often the defendants in these romance scams are overseas and unreachable by US law enforcement,” Tessa M. Gorman, US Attorney, was quoted as saying.

“I congratulate investigators who are alert to any opportunity to arrest such defendants and hold them accountable.”

Elected in Nigeria

Mr Nwadialo was among the 21 newly elected chairpersons of local government councils in Anambra State in September.

He was sworn in alongside 20 of his colleagues on 4 October.

He is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the ruling party in Anambra State.

His arrest in the US occurred exactly one month after he was sworn in as chairperson of Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

