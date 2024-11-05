A female detainee has been killed by gunmen who attacked the facility of the Police Rapid Response Squad in Owerrinta, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, South-east Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, confirmed the development while parading crime suspects at the police headquarters in the state on Thursday.

A video clip which showed the commissioner confirming the incident was uploaded on Facebook on Thursday.

The police spokesperson in Abia State, Maureen Chinaka, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the attack happened about one week ago.

Speaking while parading the suspects, Mr Isa said the gunmen attempted to free some detainees in the police facility during the attack.

The police commissioner said the attackers invaded the facility in three Toyota pickup trucks around midnight and opened fire on the facility.

“Our personnel successfully repelled the attack, but the assailants used dynamite to blow off our roof.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“In their attempt to free detainees, they opened fire, tragically causing the death of a female suspect,” he said.

Mr Isa said after the attack, the police in the state employed technical tracking methods and arrested one of the suspects.

“The individual is now in police custody for interrogation to help identify other accomplices. We are making steady progress,” he stated.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Abia State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

