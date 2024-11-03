Nigerian international Ademola Lookman delivered a stellar performance on Sunday, scoring twice in Atalanta’s 3-0 victory over Serie A leaders Napoli at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, further boosting his credentials for the 2023 Africa Player of the Year title.
Chosen to start in the No. 9 role ahead of Mateo Retegui, Lookman justified manager Gian Piero Gasperini’s decision with two well-taken goals. In the 10th minute, Lookman capitalised on a flicked header from Charles De Ketelaere, firing a powerful left-footed volley past Napoli’s goalkeeper at the near post.
Lookman and De Ketelaere connected again in the 31st minute. De Ketelaere skillfully manoeuvred through Napoli’s midfield before finding Lookman, who took on defender Amir Rrahmani and shot past Alex Meret, who could only deflect the ball into the net.
The Nigerian has now scored six goals and contributed four assists in eight Serie A appearances this season
|
Lookman was substituted in the 76th minute for Retegui, who added a third goal in stoppage time, capping off a decisive win that moves Atalanta up to third in the Serie A standings with 22 points, just three behind Napoli.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999