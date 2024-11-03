Nigerian international Ademola Lookman delivered a stellar performance on Sunday, scoring twice in Atalanta’s 3-0 victory over Serie A leaders Napoli at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, further boosting his credentials for the 2023 Africa Player of the Year title.

Chosen to start in the No. 9 role ahead of Mateo Retegui, Lookman justified manager Gian Piero Gasperini’s decision with two well-taken goals. In the 10th minute, Lookman capitalised on a flicked header from Charles De Ketelaere, firing a powerful left-footed volley past Napoli’s goalkeeper at the near post.

Lookman and De Ketelaere connected again in the 31st minute. De Ketelaere skillfully manoeuvred through Napoli’s midfield before finding Lookman, who took on defender Amir Rrahmani and shot past Alex Meret, who could only deflect the ball into the net.

The Nigerian has now scored six goals and contributed four assists in eight Serie A appearances this season

Lookman was substituted in the 76th minute for Retegui, who added a third goal in stoppage time, capping off a decisive win that moves Atalanta up to third in the Serie A standings with 22 points, just three behind Napoli.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

