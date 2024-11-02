The leadership of Ezinano Community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State has placed a N10 million bounty on gunmen who killed many people in the area recently.

The community leader, Jeff Nweke, announced this on Friday during Ezinano Day, a cultural celebration in the community.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained audio and video clips of the event on Saturday.

This newspaper earlier reported that at least 10 people were killed on 20 October when gunmen attacked residents of Nibo Community in the Awka South Council Area.

Some community sources said over 20 people were killed during the attack.

The incident occurred during the Nibo Community’s celebration of the Onwa Asaa, a traditional festival.

The police in Anambra State would later say the incident was “a cult-related clash.”

This newspaper learnt that some of the deceased victims were indigenes of the Ezinano Community, which shares boundary with the Nibo Community.

N10 million bounty

Mr Nweke, while speaking at the event, condemned the deadly attack in the area.

He said Ezinano had declared war on cultists within and around the community as well as resolved to stop a recurrence.

“The Ezinano Community will not tolerate violence or cultism. We will not rest until justice is served. We urge anyone with information to come forward and help bring the perpetrators to justice.

“A N10 million reward has been set aside for anyone with useful information that will help the community to capture the perpetrators and put an end to the dastardly act,” he said.

The community leader urged those with such information to forward it to the police and other security agencies in the state for action.

Women empowerment

Mr Nweke unveiled a N100 million empowerment fund for rural women with an initial launch of N50 million.

He stressed that the fund was intended to support women-led initiatives and promote economic development in the area.

“The empowerment programme is part of our commitment to building a prosperous and peaceful community. We believe that empowering women is key to unlocking our community’s potential,” he said.

The community leader explained that the fund would help the women to set up fish and poultry farms to support their families and boost economic activities in the area.

“When you empower the women, you have empowered the community because women are the key to community development,” he stated.

