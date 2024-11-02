The chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said on Friday that the conflicting court judgements on the ongoing crisis at the Rivers State House of Assembly has left the commission confused.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with media executives at INEC headquarters in Abuja, Mr Yakubu said the confusion has forced the commission to be silent amid calls for intervention.

The power tussle between the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the former governor Nyesom Wike, has thrown the state assembly into crisis.

The Rivers State Assembly currently has two factions, one loyal to Mr Fubara and the other to Mr Wike. Both have declared the seats of their opposition vacant.

Mr Yakubu explained that contradictory court decisions at both state and federal levels have left INEC unsure of which group holds legitimate authority in the Assembly, complicating any immediate action.

“The seats of 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly were declared vacant by three other members. The 25 members also declared the seats of the three vacant,” he said, according to the Punch.

“After that, there was a court judgement from the Rivers High Court as well as the Federal High Court on the legitimacy of each of these groups of lawmakers.

“We at INEC have been following the developments. We do not know what will happen next, and so we are seeking the views of Nigerians, especially legal experts on this.”

Other by-elections

Mr Yakubu also disclosed plans to conduct by-elections for other vacant legislative seats. He said the commission is considering December for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly positions left vacant on account of deaths.

The INEC chairperson also hinted at the possibility of pushing for a system that allows political parties to nominate replacements directly when their members’ seats are vacated by death or resignation, a practice followed in some other countries.

He noted that frequent by-elections have created logistical issues, with INEC organising roughly 20 by-elections since July 2023.

Mr Yakubu indicated that the commission is consulting stakeholders on the feasibility of adopting this approach in Nigeria.

