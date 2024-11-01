A study published in a peer-reviewed academic journal has found that consuming high amounts of sugar in early childhood and even in the womb increases the risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure later in life.

This was disclosed in a post by Nature, a health publishing journal, on Thursday.

The researchers led by economist Tadeja Gračner of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, analysed data from the UK Biobank and found that individuals exposed to limited sugar during the 1950s UK sugar rationing had a 35 per cent lower risk of diabetes and 20 per cent lower risk of high blood pressure compared to those conceived after the rationing ended.

The study suggests that the critical period for sugar exposure is between six months and two years of age, with childhood diet having a lasting impact on adult health.

“The amount of sugar a child consumed after turning six months old seemed to have the biggest effect on the risk of developing a chronic disease later in life. But people exposed to more sugar in the womb also had a higher risk of diabetes and high blood pressure compared to those who were conceived when access to sugar was limited,” it said.

Balancing sweet cravings with moderation

Ms Gračner, upon discovering the link between early-life sugar consumption and increased diabetes risk, humorously recalled, “I was like, ‘No, no, no. This is the last thing I need,’ – likely enjoying chocolate at the time.”

She emphasised that expecting mothers and parents need not entirely eliminate added sugars from their diets or their children’s.

However, she said cutting back is advisable, considering pregnant and lactating individuals in the US typically consume over three times the recommended amount of added sugar. “It’s all about moderation,” she advised.

According to the researchers, research has consistently shown that childhood diet has a lasting influence on disease risk in adulthood. A notable example is the increased risk of diabetes, with studies indicating that fetal exposure to famine can double this risk.

Observation

However, an Economist at American University in Washington DC, Valentina Duque, said drawing conclusions from such data can be challenging.

“Often, these big, historical shocks affect so many things. You don’t know what’s because of nutrition, or stress, or changes in income or household dynamics,” she said.

The economist noted that the United Kingdom’s sugar rationing during World War II presented a unique chance to investigate nutrition’s impact on long-term health.

Economic hardship led to food rationing, with sugar limits remaining in place until 1953. By then, other nutritional aspects had returned to recommended daily standards.

According to them, years later, Ms Gračner assembled a research team to explore this event, leveraging the UK Biobank’s vast genetic and medical data from 500,000 participants.

The team confirmed a significant surge in sugar intake post-rationing and identified two distinct groups for comparison. They focused on individuals conceived during the rationing period (October 1951 to June 1954) and those conceived after the rationing ended (July 1954 to March 1956).

By comparing the health outcomes of these groups, Ms Gračner’s team aimed to isolate the effects of early-life sugar exposure on adult health.

Significant reduction in disease risk found

The researchers discovered a striking correlation between sugar exposure and adult health outcomes. Stating that individuals conceived during the UK’s sugar rationing (1951-1954) had a: 35 per cent lower risk of diabetes and 20 per cent lower risk of high blood pressure compared to those conceived after the rationing ended (1954-1956).

Ms Duque emphasised the magnitude of this effect.

“It’s undeniable. The big change here has to do with sugar,” she said.

She, therefore, stated that using these findings will promote nutrition education among pregnant individuals.

Additionally, the lead researcher emphasised the importance of education but cautioned against excessive worry.

“Pregnant people already have so much to worry about. If it’s just a little sugar here and there, everybody’s going to be fine,” she said.

Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterised by high blood sugar levels due to the body’s inability to produce or effectively use insulin, a hormone regulating blood sugar.

There are three main types of diabetes:

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that typically develops in childhood.

Type 2 diabetes, the most common form, is often linked to obesity, physical inactivity, and genetics.

Gestational diabetes develops during pregnancy.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million adults, or 9.3 per cent of the global population, lived with diabetes as of 2021.

Notably, one in five people with diabetes remains undiagnosed. The prevalence of diabetes is expected to rise to 784 million by 2045.

Regions with the highest prevalence of diabetes include North America at 14.3 per cent, the Middle East and North Africa at 13.7 per cent, and South Asia at 11.7 per cent.

