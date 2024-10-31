Gunmen, on Monday, killed a staff member of Zenith Bank in Umuahia, Abia State, South-east Nigeria.
The hoodlums, suspected to be kidnappers, also shot dead two others during the attack.
The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, confirmed the development while parading crime suspects at the State Police Headquarters on Thursday.
A video clip which showed the commissioner confirming the incident was uploaded on Facebook on Thursday.
Mr Isa said the gunmen, numbering about three and operating in a tricycle, had carried out the attack at about 8 p.m.
He identified the Zenith Bank staffer as Victor Udensi, who worked at the Umuahia branch of the bank.
The commissioner said Mr Udensi had stopped at the Isi Court Axis of Olokoro in Umuahia South Council Area when he was accosted by the armed men who attempted to force him into the boot of his car.
The police chief said Mr Udensi resisted, and as he tried to escape, the hoodlums shot him dead.
He narrated that the attackers tried to drive his car but failed, prompting them to accost another unsuspecting driver in a Toyota Camry.
“When they attempted to forcefully take his car key, the driver resisted. The armed men, however, shot him, killing him instantly,” he said.
Mr Isa said the gunmen, while fleeing, encountered a tricycle operator and shot him dead when they felt the tricycle operator was blocking them from escaping.
The police commissioner said the police had launched a manhunt for the assailants.
Worsening insecurity
Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Abia State with frequent attacks by armed persons.
The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.
The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.
IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.
