The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says it has recovered the fifth body from the 24 October helicopter crash that occurred in the Atlantic Ocean in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

This is contained in a statement signed by NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, on Wednesday night.

It said the bureau continued its coordinated recovery operation and investigation following the crash of a Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registration 5N BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation.

According to the statement, a total of five bodies have been recovered so far and the fifth body recovered today required specialised handling due to its decomposed state before being transported to the morgue.

The Director-General of NSIB, Alex Badeh, said that the bureau would continue to collaborate with national and international partners to ensure a diligent recovery and investigative process.

Mr Badeh said that the investigation process would be in line with its mandate to promote transportation safety across Nigeria.

“The recovery operation presents unique challenges due to the environmental conditions, but our team and partners are dedicated to bringing this mission to completion with utmost professionalism and care.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

‘We are grateful for the coordinated support from everyone involved in this recovery effort, including the Nigerian Navy, in ensuring a respectful recovery process.

“Our primary objective remains to uncover information that will fully explain the circumstances of this accident, and our thoughts continue to be with the families affected,” he said.

The statement said that the accident took place off the Coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean and involved eight individuals onboard.

The statement also highlighted details of the NSIB’s investigative efforts “as of today, which included; as at 9.35 a.m., HD Steadfast vessel identified a body in the water, recovery actions were initiated by deploying the Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) for retrieval of the body.

“At 9.40 a.m., Antan HSE and security teams were contacted to coordinate an evacuation plan; 9.55 a.m., Eastwind Aviation was contacted to explore possible air ambulance support from Caverton Aviation.

“At 10.40 a.m., HD Steadfast deployed a drone to conduct an extended aerial search of the area to locate additional floating objects or bodies.

“At 10.45 a.m., Sea conditions presented challenges to the FRC crew for recovery. Coordination with HD Steadfast allowed the team to use its crane to retrieve the body safely and transfer it to the FPSO deck, despite inclement weather.

“Also, at 10.49 a.m., Following Eastwind’s notification that air ambulance providers were unavailable, NSIB engaged the Nigerian Navy for logistical support and at 11.15 a.m., the body was successfully retrieved by the FRC and prepared for transfer to the FPSO deck.

“At 11.41 a.m., an identification process commenced; while no clothing was found on the body, investigators examined specific characteristics for identity confirmation.

“Meanwhile, between 12.49 p.m. and 2.44 p.m., the Nigerian Navy was contacted to assist with body evacuation to land.

“Eastwind Aviation provided crew photographs to support physical identification and the mortician arrived at the Nigerian Air Force Base to prepare the body for transportation.

“At 8.00 p.m., divers encountered fragments of clean fibreglass and aluminium, likely from the aircraft.”

According to the statement, these findings will guide the search grid’s adjustments as NSIB aims to intensify recovery operations within the accident vicinity. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

