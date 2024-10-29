Alex Mascot, a member of the House of Representatives who recently threatened and assaulted a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, has been referred to the House Ethics Committee.

The decision to send Mr Mascot to the disciplinary committee followed a point of order moved on Tuesday by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported how the lawmaker assaulted the Bolt driver and threatened to make him “disappear.” The Nigeria Police Force has since summoned and interrogated the lawmaker.

Earlier, Mr Mascot issued a statement apologising for his actions and promised to seek professional counsel.

“I, Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, Member of the House of Representatives, wish to address a deeply disturbing incident that occurred at my residence recently. A video has surfaced showing me engaging in unacceptable behaviour towards an Uber driver who came to deliver a waybill for me. I am deeply sorry for my actions and acknowledge that they were unacceptable and unbecoming of a public official.

“As a public servant, I recognise the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry. I understand that my actions have caused harm and embarrassment to the driver, my constituents, and the nation at large.

“I want to assure the public that I am fully cooperating with the Nigerian Police investigation into this matter. I support their efforts to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable,” the statement read.

