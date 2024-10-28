The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), on Sunday, said one more body has been recovered following a helicopter crash on Thursday. This brings the total bodies recovered so far to four while four are still missing.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, carrying oil workers, crashed on Thursday after leaving Port Harcourt, Rivers State. On that day, officials said three bodies of the eight passengers and crew members were recovered.

The helicopter is believed to have crashed into the Atlantic Ocean although its wreckage has yet to be found.

“4:00 PM: A floating body was retrieved from the water by the FRC and is currently en route to NUIMS Antan, under escort from the Cameroonian Navy for safe transit through their territorial waters,” Bimbo Oladeji, the NSIB spokesperson, said in a statement shared by aviation minister Festus Keyamo late on Sunday.

The statement said the field operations identified the additional body by confirming that the T-shirt worn matched the description provided.

“Although it took time, photographic evidence confirmed the identity as the fourth victim,” the NSIB noted.

The new development came less than 24 hours after the authorities announced that they would deploy an underwater drone to aid in the search.

On Sunday, the bureau also announced that two additional specialists would be deployed to the NUIM Antan incident site on Monday (today) to supervise and support the helicopter recovery effort.

Read the NSIB’s full statement below

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) continued its coordinated effort in the recovery operation and investigation into the ditching incident involving a Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registration 5N BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, October 24, 2024, involved eight persons onboard and took place off the coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean.

The following updates highlight today’s significant developments:

• 10:30 AM: Search, Rescue, and Recovery vessels MV VOSINE, Ebok HD Steadfast, MV Pioneer, and Jacksparrow departed Ebok for the Antan field.

• 1:40 PM: MV Albacore 5 was prepared to transport additional diving equipment for human divers, along with personnel to support recovery operations. The vessel departed at 4:45 PM for the incident scene.

• 1:58 PM: NSIB confirmed that two additional specialists would be deployed to the NUIM Antan incident site on October 28, 2024, to supervise and support the helicopter recovery effort.

• 2:50 PM: The Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) was re-launched to facilitate recovery operations.

• 4:00 PM: A floating body was retrieved from the water by the FRC and is currently en route to NUIMS Antan, under escort from the Cameroonian Navy for safe transit through their territorial waters.

• 4:00 PM: The HD Steadfast, HD Pioneer, and an additional vessel arrived at the Antan location. The superintendent convened with the crew to discuss the area survey and diving operations began afterwards.

• 6:44 PM: Field operations identified an additional body by confirming the T-shirt worn matched the description provided. Although it took time, photographic evidence confirmed the identity as the fourth victim.

• 6:50 PM: Eastwind Aviation was contacted to arrange an air ambulance for transporting the body tomorrow morning, with Eastwind actively coordinating this effort.

• 7:05 PM: Antan Security informed the Port Harcourt Marine Police to prepare for receiving the body from the air ambulance.

The NSIB is actively collaborating with a joint search, rescue, and recovery team, as well as various supporting agencies.

These combined efforts are essential for ensuring a thorough and efficient recovery process and for gathering critical evidence to aid the investigation.

Captain Alex Badeh Jr., Director General of the NSIB, expressed appreciation for the joint support: “We are grateful for the coordinated support of national and international partners working alongside us in this challenging environment. Our thoughts remain with the families of those affected, and we are dedicated to gathering the essential information to provide clarity and closure.”

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau remains committed to upholding transparency and accountability in its investigations and working to advance transportation safety across Nigeria.

Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji

Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance,

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau

