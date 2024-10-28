In the week that just went by, Nigerian stocks gained 1.4 per cent on the back of increased buy interest in bank stocks.
“The equities market is expected to retain its buy interest as investors cherry-pick undervalued stocks,” analysts at the investment firm United Capital had predicted early in the week.
“The bulls will remain incentivized to persist in bargain hunting, given the tremendous mid-long-term opportunities in the equities market,” they added.
The earnings season is gradually unfolding, with some earnings reports released during the week. While some were quite impressive, others failed to meet expectations.
More financial reports for the first three quarters of the year are currently awaited and they could drive performance in the next few weeks.
PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.
The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in the hope that equities will increase in value overf time.
This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.
Ikeja Hotel
Ikeja Hotel tops this week’s pick for trading significantly below its underlying value.
The price-to-book (PB) ratio of the company is 0.9x; its price-to-earnings (PE) is 2.9x.
Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO)
GTCO makes this week’s list for trading significantly below its intrinsic value, brightening its chances of good price appreciation in the future.
The lender’s PB ratio is 0.6x, while the PE ratio is 1.2x.
Custodian Investment
Custodian Investment features on this week’s list for currently trading below its intrinsic value.
The company’s PB ratio is 0.9x, while the PE ratio is 1.9x.
Veritas Kapital Assurance
Veritas Kapital appears in the pick for trading close below its underlying value.
Its PB ratio is 0.7x, while the PE ratio is 1.7x.
Fidelity Bank
Fidelity Bank appears on the list for trading significantly below its underlying value.
The bank’s PB ratio is 0.7x, while its PE ratio is 3.9x.
AIICO Insurance
AIICO Insurance makes the cut for currently trading below its intrinsic value.
The underwriter’s PB ratio is currently 0.6x, while the PE ratio is 2.2x.
