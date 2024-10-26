Nigeria and 55 other Commonwealth countries have agreed that the “time has come” to discuss reparations for the slave trade.
The BBC reports that a document signed by 56 heads of government, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, acknowledges calls for “discussions on reparatory justice” for the “abhorrent” transatlantic slave trade.
Mr Starmer had earlier ruled out any possibility that the UK would pay reparations for leading the slave trade where millions of Nigerians, other Africans, Indians and others were sold as slaves. The slave trade brought huge wealth to the British Empire then.
The Commonwealth leaders came to the resolution at their summit in Samoa where they resolved that it is time for a “meaningful, truthful and respectful conversation.”
|
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Nigeria was to be represented at the meeting by Vice President Kashim Shettima.
Mr Shettima’s plane however suffered damage in New York, according to the president’s office.
READ ALSO: Africa gets its chance to lead the Commonwealth
“The delegation, which will now represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, is being led by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abass Lawal.
“The summit began on the Pacific island on 21 October. It will end on 26 October,” the presidency said then.
Details later..
