The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Thursday said it has commenced an investigation into the accident involving a Sikorsky SK76c helicopter with registration number 5N-BQG, operated by East Wind Aviation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) had earlier said the helicopter lost contact while flying from Port Harcourt to its Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Antan oil production facility. There were eight people in the helicopter and the bodies of three of them have been recovered, the NNPC said.

Reacting to the incident, the Director, Public Affairs, NSIB, Wunmi Oladeji, said the NNPC explained that the helicopter, carrying eight individuals (six passengers and two crew members) went down into the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima, off the coast of Calabar, during a routine flight on Thursday at approximately 11:22 a.m. local time.

The spokesperson said the aircraft was en route from the Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the Anton Offshore Facility when it lost contact with air traffic controllers around 10:52 a.m.

“Operating under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), the helicopter did not transmit an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal, prompting authorities to manually plot the accident’s location to expedite search and rescue efforts.

“The operator indicated that the helicopter had 2 hours and 15 minutes of fuel endurance,” it said.

According to the statement, search and rescue operations were activated immediately, with the NSIB collaborating closely with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Armed Forces and other relevant agencies.

It added that emergency response teams are actively working to locate survivors, with three bodies recovered so far.

“The search continues with support from neighbouring aerodromes, military units, and low-flying aircraft.

“Captain Alex Badeh Jr., Director General of the NSIB, stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragic incident. We are fully committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding this accident. We will work diligently to ensure that all necessary information is collected,” it said.

The agency said the public must avoid speculation during this sensitive time, as its focus is on providing clarity and accountability through its investigation.

“The NSIB is actively preparing to dispatch a go-team to the scene to gather evidence and conduct a comprehensive analysis. A preliminary report will be issued in due course to provide updates on the investigation’s progress.

“The NSIB remains dedicated to promoting transparency and accountability through its independent accident investigation process, ultimately enhancing transportation safety in Nigeria,” it said.

Minister speaks

The Minister for State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has expressed deep sadness over the accident.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, Mr Lokpobiri expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew members, and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We share in the grief and pain of the families, and we stand in solidarity with them as the search and rescue efforts continue,” he said.

The minister stated that the ministry will continue to support the NNPC Ltd as they monitor and manage the situation.

“We will continue to offer support to the NNPC Limited in the ongoing rescue mission,” he added.

