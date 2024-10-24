President Bola Tinubu has restricted Ministers, Ministers of State, and Heads of Agencies of the Federal Government to a maximum of three vehicles in their official convoys.
No additional vehicles will be assigned to them for movement.
The cost-cutting measure was announced today in a statement signed by the president.
In January this year, President Tinubu took significant steps to reduce government expenditure, by reducing his entourage on foreign trips from 50 to 20 officials. For local trips, he reduced it to 25 officials.
He similarly reduced the vice president’s entourage to five officials on foreign trips and 15 for local trips.
In the directive issued today, President Tinubu also ordered all ministers, ministers of state, and heads of agencies to have at most five security personnel attached to them.
The security team will comprise four police officers and one Department of State Services (DSS) officer.
No additional security personnel will be assigned, he ordered.
President Tinubu instructed the National Security Adviser to engage with the Military, Paramilitary and Security Agencies to determine a suitable reduction in their vehicle and security personnel deployment.
All affected officials are expected to comply with these new measures immediately, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of these changes.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
October 24, 2024
