The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has apologised to the Nigerian broadcast industry, the people of Enugu State, and the listening public for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s incursion into Urban Radio in Enugu.

The spokesperson of the NBC, Susan Obi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that some EFCC operatives arrested a presenter, Favour Ekoh, during a raid on the station on 14 October.

The station’s management issued a statement shortly after the incident claiming the operatives arrested Ms Ekoh during a live programme.

But reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said that Ms Ekoh was not arrested during a live programme and that the EFCC operatives did not disrupt activities at the station.

Mr Oyewale explained that the arrest was because Ms Ekoh was being investigated by the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the EFCC in an alleged N700 million Ponzi scheme involving about 50 victims.

However, Urban Radio, in a post via its X handle on Wednesday, insisted that the EFCC operatives interrupted their live programme to arrest the presenter.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The station stressed it has “strong evidence” to show EFCC operatives interrupted their live programme during the operation.

It also uploaded a short recording on the microblogging platform showing that the live programme was interrupted by the operatives who arrested the presenter.

NBC apology

Ms Obi said in the statement that NBC received the report of the EFCC’s invasion of the radio station during a live programme with dismay.

She said the incursion of the anti-graft agency was viewed “as a violation of the professional ethics of broadcasting, especially on a live broadcast.”

“The approach for which the arrest was carried out is improper. This action is regrettable, considering the impact of the broadcast media on the Society,” the spokesperson said.

Ms Obi said that while NBC appreciates the EFCC’s efforts in fighting financial crimes in Nigeria, the commission differs from the anti-graft agency’s approach at Urban Radio.

She said the EFCC’s approach could have led to “public disorder, disturbance, aggravate mass panic and hysteria.”

“The NBC, hereby, expresses heartfelt apologies to the listening public, the people of Enugu State, and the entire broadcast industry for the incident,” she said.

The spokesperson said the NBC has implored Nigerians to be law-abiding while the “law takes its course.”

She urged media professionals to continue upholding ethical standards while discharging their responsibility.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

