At least 10 people were killed on Sunday when gunmen attacked Nibo, a community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s south-east.
The incident occurred during the Nibo Community’s celebration of the Onwa Asaa, a traditional festival.
Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers arrived in a Lexus SUV, entered a restaurant at Oye Nwochichi Market in the community and opened fire on the victims.
“They drove in aggressively and started shooting everyone around, both inside and outside the restaurant,” Emeka Ofomata, a witness, told this newspaper.
|
“We haven’t counted the dead bodies. But they (deceased victims) are more than 10,” Mr Ofomata said.
A resident of the area, who asked not to be named, said the hoodlums later drove to Eke Nibo Market and shot dead a yet-to-be ascertained number of people.
Viral video
A video clip, apparently recorded after the attack, has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.
In the clip, many corpses could be seen on the ground in a pool of blood.
One of the victims, whose name could not be ascertained, wore a security shirt which indicated that he may have been a vigilante operative.
Residents believe those who carried out the attacks were cultists.
Police speak
The police in Anambra State have confirmed the killings.
In a statement on Sunday evening, the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident was “a cult-related clash.”
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, did not, however, confirm the number of victims killed in the attack.
The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has ordered the “immediate deployment” of additional operatives to the area for “necessary action”.
ALSO READ: Anambra community protests six years of power outage
He said details on the incident were still sketchy, and that the police were calling on witnesses to assist them with information to aid identification and arrest of the attackers.
Mr Ikenga assured that any information provided would be treated with the “utmost confidentiality.”
Worsening insecurity
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to some deadly attacks in the South-east.
Security agencies and government facilities are often the targets of such attacks.
But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.
IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999