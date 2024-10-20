Gunmen have shot dead a police inspector during an attack on workers in a quarry in the Ihivbe-Ogben area of Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Moses Yamu, confirmed the killing of the inspector to reporters on Sunday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the officer was attached to the quarry in Owan East Local Government of Edo.

Sources told NAN that the gunmen on Thursday ambushed the quarry workers and opened fire on them while the workers were returning to their base camp in the evening.

Mr Yamu, a superintendent of police, said besides the slain officer, an expatriate and another police officer attached to the expatriate were injured in the attack.

“The injured expatriate and the police officer are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital,” a source said.

Mr Yamu said the police were investigating the incident.

“The police in collaboration with the military are on the trail of the suspects,” the spokesperson said.

