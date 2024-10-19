The Commissioner for Health in Ebonyi State, Moses Ekuma, has disclosed that the state has recorded 28 deaths and 386 cases since the cholera outbreak on 24 September.
Mr Ekuma disclosed this to reporters on Saturday during the Governor’s wife, Mary-Maudline Nwifuru’s donation of medical commodities to the General Hospital in Iboko, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.
Mr Ekuma said most deaths occurred at home before the emergency response team and the ministry were informed.
He attributed cholera outbreaks to contaminated water, poor sanitation, and improper disposal of refuse, among other factors.
To tackle the outbreak, he said about six treatment centres have been designated across the state.
He said the governor’s wife’s donation, made through her pet project, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation (BERWO), included home purification tablets, hand sanitisers, intravenous infusion, and oral rehydration salt.
Mr Ekuma commended the governor’s efforts against the epidemic.
Mrs Nwifuru, while making the donation, commiserated with the families of the victims and encouraged them not to lose hope.
She said her visit aimed to identify factors contributing to the spread of the disease.
“The sight of these people battling cholera is a reminder that we must do more to protect our communities from infectious diseases,” she said.
Daniel Hernandis, project medical referral of Doctors Without Borders, decried the outbreak’s level, stating that over half of the cases were recorded in Izzi Local Government Area.
Mr Hernandis appreciated the support from the World Health Organisation and healthcare workers on the frontlines.
