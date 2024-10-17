The Senate on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on its president, Godswill Akpabio.

The confidence vote was a sequel to a motion by Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) during the plenary.

Also on Thursday, the Presidency, through the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) dismissed the alleged plot to remove Mr Akpabio from office

These are coming amidst speculations that the senators were planning to oust the senate president.

During Tuesday’s plenary, Mr Akpabio dismissed speculations of a plot to remove him and urged members of the public to disregard the media report.

The motion

In his motion, Mr Ningi said the speculations that Mr Akpabio was going to be removed were sponsored by some individuals outside the National Assembly to blackmail the Senate into taking action against its president. He did not name the alleged sponsors.

He, therefore, challenged them to identify themselves if they were not really comfortable with the leadership style of Mr Akpabio.

“I was taken aback as to why there was agitation by some people outside this chamber. So far, so well! In spite of everything, people could see that we are able to relate to each other, particularly, you and the deputy senate president.

“This is who we are. This is how we are. Nobody should be scared of coming out and saying, no, no, no, I’m not comfortable with this. Anybody who wants to create any problem, go out and create it on yourself, but not on our behalf.

“And I tell you, once there is no crisis, it is established in blackmail, blacklist, and make it as if we are against the president of the Senate. Because I know that on behalf of other senators, there is a vote of confidence in your leadership, that of the deputy senate president and the entire Senate leadership as we resolve to move as one, one group, as shown here,” Mr Ningi said.

The motion was seconded by Aminu Abbas (APC, Adamawa Central).

Dividing the country

In his contribution, Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North), said the speculations about a plot to remove Mr Akpabio were an attempt to divide the country through ethnic and religion lines.

Mr Abdullahi, a PDP member, urged his colleagues to be united and support the leadership of the senate president.

“Any effort to bring division among ethnic and cultural lines is undermining the progress of our democracy and is undermining the capacity of this institution to develop in the presence of governors of this country.

“Mr President, I rise with a good sense of personal heart and I’m sure our colleagues also feel the same. Mr President….I have never in my life been in a process where I stand to divide this nation or associate in order to bring or to divide the nation across ethnic and cultural lines. I think this is the work of such a subterranean force which is resisted by the Senate,” he added.

Akpabio responds

After the contribution, Mr Akpabio put the motion to vote and a majority of the senators supported it.

He then appreciated his colleagues for the vote of confidence.

He assured that his leadership will continue to strengthen and maintain a good relationship with the senators.

“On behalf of my brother, the deputy senate president and the leadership, I assure you that the comradeship and the bond existing between us and the Senate will continue.

“With confidence in this place, we will do our best in the coming months and in the coming years to justify the confidence that you have placed in us,” Mr Akpabio added.

Presidency reacts

Basheer Lado, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, in a statement on Wednesday, also dismissed speculations about Mr Akpabio’s removal.

Mr Lado said the presidency is committed to ensuring a mutual relationship and understanding between members of the National Assembly and the federal government.

“The attention of this office has been drawn to online reports that security agents have been deployed to prevent senators from carrying out their legislative duties, specifically in relation to an alleged impeachment of the Senate President. I wish to categorically state that these reports are baseless and should be disregarded as there is no discord within the rank and file of the senators. The legislative body remains united in its commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in line with his dedication to a harmonious working relationship among the senators, recognises the critical role of the Senate in driving legislative progress. His Excellency remains committed to ensuring that this collaboration is based on mutual respect, dialogue, and shared goals for peace, progress and prosperity of all Nigerians.

“The Senate continues to function freely and without interference, and any security presence within the National Assembly Complex is for the routine safety and protection of legislators and staff. I, therefore, urge the public to disregard such unfounded publications which could undermine the integrity of the legislature,” Mr Lado said.

