The Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, has safely returned home after a tumultuous 24 hours in Libya.

Following their slim win in Uyo on Friday, the team’s journey to Libya turned into a nightmare.

On Sunday, 13 October, the team’s chartered flight was unexpectedly diverted from Benghazi to Abraq Airport, causing unnecessary delays and tensions.

Despite prior agreements, the Libyan FA failed to provide buses, leaving the team stranded.

This isn’t the first time Nigeria has faced difficulties in Libya. In 2018, the team was held for four hours due to documentation issues.

Players like Oghenekaro Etebo, Odion Ighalo, Leon Balogun, and Wilfred Ndidi expressed their frustration on social media at the time.

History repeated itself, prompting current players to share their harrowing experiences:

Victor Boniface tweeted:

“This is getting scary now. You guys can have the point. We just want to return to our country.” (@BonifaceVictor)

This is getting scary now

You guys can have the point

We just want to return to our country — Victor Boniface (@boniface_jrn) October 14, 2024

William Troost-Ekong revealed:

“They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food, or drink. All to play mind games.” (@WTroostEkong)

Tanimu Benjamin responded defiantly:

“Libya, una well done. But we go still collect our point, no matter wetin una go do” (meaning “Libya, you’ve done well, but we’ll still get our point, no matter what you do”)

The incident in Libya sparked outrage with others not in the delegation voicing out their resentment:

“Unacceptable treatment of our players in Libya. FIFA must intervene NOW!” (@NFFCG)

“Praying for the safe return of our boys. This is unacceptable!” (@Mikel_Ob)

“Libya, this is a shame! Let our players go!” (@JayJayOkocha)

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) stated:

“We are working tirelessly with FIFA and Libyan authorities to resolve the situation and ensure the players’ safe return.”

Victor Osimhen, on loan at Galatasaray, expressed solidarity:

“I am disappointed by the unfair treatment my brothers and coaches are facing… Actions like this go against the spirit of sportsmanship… I call on CAF and other football bodies to intervene.”

Osimhen emphasized safety concerns:

“The safety and well-being of my teammates and staff are the most important things… Our captain has said we won’t play, and I fully support that, except if the game is taken to a neutral ground.”

Ahmed Musa also demanded action:

“I’m extremely disappointed… I want @CAF_Online to investigate and intervene.”

The Super Eagles have since landed safely in Kano after being cleared to fly by Libyan authorities.

BACK HOME 🇳🇬 SAFE & SOUND. Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken.

Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome. Ive seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this, an experience that has brought us even closer TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/AwGw4aQW2y — William Troost-Ekong (M.O.N) (@WTroostEkong) October 14, 2024

“BACK HOME 🇳🇬 SAFE & SOUND.

Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken.

Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome. Ive seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this, an experience that has brought us even closer” TOGETHER.” Read a post by William Troost-Ekong after the team’s arrival

