Nigeria’s power grid collapsed again on Monday night, throwing many cities into darkness.

Data from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal shows that the collapse started around 7:00 p.m., with the grid recording an unprecedented zero megawatt.

According to the data, all 22 generation companies (GenCos) are down as of the time of this report.

Despite the widespread impact of the blackout, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to issue a statement.

However, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the collapse in a statement by its spokesperson, Emeka Eze.

Mr Eze said that because of the collapse, the five South-east states in its area of coverage are without power.

The statement reads: “Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a general system collapse that occurred at 18:48 hours today, 14th October 2024.

“This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

“Consequently, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo State.

“We are on standby, awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”

Nigeria has been experiencing a frequent collapses of its electricity grid lately.

