The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has filed a petition at the election petition tribunal to challenge the victory of the All Progressives Congress(APC) at the 21 September governorship election in Edo.

The state chairman of PDP, Anthony Aziegbemi, disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Benin, the state capital.

Mr Aziegbemi said that the party filed the petition in spite of not being able to inspect the election materials.

“We have filed our petition before the election tribunal on behalf of Edo people despite not being allowed to inspect the election materials.

“Be rest assured, the journey to reclaim our mandate has begun, and by the grace of God, your mandate will be returned.

“We know many of you, and indeed Edolites, would have been wondering why we have not engaged you after the saddest day in the history of Edo State.

“The day when your mandate and right to freely choose your leaders for the next four years were stolen from you, following the exemplary performance of our Governor, Godwin Obaseki,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He, on behalf of the PDP, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all Edo people who came out en masse on Sept. 21 to cast their votes for the PDP in spite of the militarisation and financial inducement.

“We are here to let you know that your vote will eventually count. You stood firm, faced intimidation, accepted their inducements, and still voted for the PDP.

“Your resolve is a testament to your desire for true democracy in Edo State.

“The unthinkable then happened, your votes were discarded. You were violated, and they thought they could silence your choice.

”We want you to know that we will stand with you all the way, ensuring your voice is heard and your vote is respected,” he added.

According to him,the journey to reclaim our mandate has begun, and with God’s grace, your mandate will be returned.Justice is on our side, and we remain resolute in this fight.

Speaking on the claims that the PDP disrupted the inspection of election materials at the INEC Office, Aziegbemi said that there was no reason PDP would hinder the process they sought.

The Independent National El3ctoral Commission (INEC) declared the APC governorship, Monday Okpebholo, the winner of the 21 September governorship election in the state.

Mr Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the PDP, Asue Ighodalo, who scored 247,274 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Olumude Akpata, came a distant third with 22,763 votes.

The final results showed that Mr Okpebholo won in 11 local government areas in the state while Mr Ighodalo won in seven.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Akpata, did not win in any local government area.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

