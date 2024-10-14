The former acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Anamekwe Nwabuoku, has proposed a plea bargain agreement to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged N1.6 billion fraud.

EFCC’s lawyer, Ogechi Ujam, informed the trial judge, James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, upon resumed hearing on Monday.

When the matter was called, Ms Ujam told the court that Mr Nwabuoku and his co-defendant, Felix Nweke, submitted a proposal for settlement at the previous proceedings.

She said the defendants had submitted their proposals to the EFCC’s chairman, Ola Olukoyede, for approval.

“So we are asking for a date to file our plea bargain agreement and amended charge,” the lawyer said.

Nwabuoku’s lawyer, Isidal Udenko, and Emeka Onyeaka, who represented Nweke, also admitted opting for a plea bargain.

Mr Omotosho subsequently adjourned the matter until 2 December for adoption of a plea bargain agreement.

The News Agency Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anti-graft agency had preferred 11 counts of money laundering against the duo.

The lead prosecuting lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, filed the charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/240/24, on 27 May.

Messrs Nwabuoku and Nweke, a former Deputy Director in the Ministry of Defence, are being prosecuted for alleged money laundering offences to the tune of N1.6 billion.

While Mr Nwabuoku is the 1st defendant, Mr Nweke is the 2nd defendant.

They were alleged to have perpetrated the act while Mr Nwabuoku served as the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.

Mr Nwabuoku was appointed acting Attorney-General on May 20, 2022 under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari after Ahmed Idris was suspended as AGF over alleged N80 billion fraud.

He was, however, removed in July 2022, a few weeks after assuming office.

Sylva Okolieaboh, a Director at the Treasury Single Account (TSA) Department, replaced Nwabuoku as acting Account-General of the Federation.

Mr Okolieaboh’s appointment followed a report that Mr Nwabuoku was under the radar of EFCC over corruption allegations.

NAN reported on 10 July that the ex-AGF and his co-defendants begged the court to give them more time to conclude the refund of the public funds allegedly siphoned.

They urged the judge to halt their arraignment until another date to perfect the refund.

Nwaobuoku’s stint as acting accountant-general

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Nwabuoku was appointed acting Accountant-General of the Federation on 20 May 2022 during the administration of then-President Muhammadu Buhari.

His appointment followed the suspension of the then Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to face trial for N109 billion fraud. Mr Idris is facing a trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mr Nwabuoku was removed in July 2022, a few weeks after he assumed the acting role.

Sylva Okolieaboh, a Director at the Treasury Single Account (TSA) Department, replaced Mr Nwabuoku as acting accountant-general.

Mr Okolieaboh’s appointment followed a report that Mr Nwabuoku was under EFCC investigation.

Charges

The EFCC alleged that Mr Nwabuoku, Mr Nweke, Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited (said to be at large), Turge Global Investment Limited (said to be at large), Laptev Bridge Limited (said to be at large), Arafura Transnational Afro Limited (said to be at large) and other persons (at large) converted funds which are proceeds of unlawful activities to personal use.

The offence is contrary to section 18 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended by Act No. 1 of 2012) and punishable under Section 15(2) (b) and (3) of the same Act.

Under Count 2, EFCC also alleged that Mr Nwabuoku, Mr Nweke, Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited indirectly converted N262.6 billion (N262, 602,897.27) between September 2019 and October 2020 in Abuja

The money was alleged to have been paid into the Zenith Bank account of Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited with account num

ber 1016901286, knowing that the funds constituted proceeds of unlawful activity.

The offence, the EFCC said, is contrary to section 15(2) (b) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended by Act No. 1 of 2012).

(NAN)

