The Nigeria national team, Super Eagles, were literally held hostage at the airport on arrival in Libya ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Mediterranean Knights.

Despite prior agreements and approvals, the chartered flight was unexpectedly diverted from Benghazi to Abraq Airport, sparking unnecessary delays and tensions.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had reportedly arranged transportation in Benghazi, but the sudden diversion left the team stranded at Abraq Airport without buses provided by the Libyan FA.

At the time of this report, the Super Eagles contingent had spent more than five hours locked up at the airport, with NFF officials forced to scramble for alternative transport arrangements.

4hrs after arrival, still at the airport 😪😪 Also still have 2hrs drive to the hotel 😂😂@OgaNlaMedia pic.twitter.com/rBDMOF08B1 — Tanimu Benjamin — BT28 (@TaniBenjamin28) October 13, 2024

Local Libyan authorities claimed to have received directives from higher authorities to delay the Nigerian contingent for over eight hours, further exacerbating the situation.

Airport gates remained locked, and Libyan FA representatives were conspicuous by their absence, leaving the Nigerian team in limbo.

Revenge?

This development comes on the heels of Libya’s captain, Faisal Al-Badri, accusing the NFF of poor treatment during their arrival in Nigeria for the first leg match.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, the NFF swiftly refuted these allegations, citing last-minute changes to Libya’s arrival plans, which were communicated merely three hours before landing.

The Super Eagles secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the first leg match in Uyo and now face the Mediterranean Knights at Benina Stadium in the return leg.

Crucial game

With AFCON qualification well within reach, Nigeria seeks to maintain its grip on the group with seven points, while Libya fights to keep its slim hopes alive with just one point from three matches.

The match’s outcome holds significant importance, as a Nigerian victory could secure qualification for the biennial tournament in Morocco, while a defeat for Libya would effectively end Libya’s chances.

Despite the antics of the Libyans, the Super Eagles are determined to teach them football lessons on the pitch.

One of the players, Tanimu Benjamin, in a post on his X page wrote: “Libya 🇱🇾 una well done 👍

“But we go still collect our point,no matter wetin una go do”

The tension surrounding Tuesday’s match has been heightened by Libya’s uncooperative welcome, raising concerns about the host nation’s intentions and sportsmanship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

