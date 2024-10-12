As part of the activities to mark this year’s Pensioners Day, the Ekiti State Government on Saturday distributed gratuity cheques to the tune of N3.5 billion to retired workers in the state.

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, distributed the cheques at a ceremony held at the Great Eagle Hall, Ikere Road, Ado Ekiti with more than 500 pensioners benefitting.

This is as the governor has also pledged his commitment to pay the N70,000 minimum wage as recommended by the new minimum wage law.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, while N2.3 billion gratuity was paid to retired workers from the employ of the state government, local government pensioners got N1.2 billion in gratuity.

The governor said: “On the payment of your gratuity, I don’t think I have done anything spectacular. You are my parents and it is only a bastard that will not treat his parents well. My late mum died as a pensioner and my father who is at home is one of you.

“Whatever we are doing for you is not a favour, it’s your right because you worked for it. It is my desire that you are alive to collect your gratuity and every other entitlement that is due to you. Out of the three months arrears of local government pensioners, I have approved one month and we will deal with the remaining two months.”

Payment details

The governor said before Saturday, his administration had paid N5.4 billion in gratuity to 1,796 state pensioners and N2.179 billion to 891 pensioners at the local government level.

He said: “Today, I will be flagging off additional payment of Two Billion, Three Hundred Million Naira (N2.3b) to State Pensioners and One Billion, Two Hundred Million Naira (N1.2b) to Local Government Pensioners totalling Three Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira (N3.5b). This is another demonstration of our administration’s commitment to your welfare. I urge you to continuously pray for the success of this administration so that we shall continue to do more for you.

“After we might have paid (the beneficiaries of today), the gratuity payment will reach March 2015. We will continue to pay gratuity to our pensioners. Your prayers over me are getting answered, the only thing I need from you is your prayer.”

Minimum wage

Mr Oyebanji assured on the readiness of his administration to commence the implementation of the new minimum wage of N70,000 which he described as a law that must be obeyed. He, however, noted that a little delay is being experienced in the state owing to the need to capture pensioners, teachers, state workers and local government workers together.

Health insurance

Meanwhile, while restating the commitment of his administration to regular payment of monthly pensions and offset of the backlog of arrears of gratuity, Mr Oyebanji also urged the pensioners to register under the State Health Insurance Scheme for them to have access to free health services at state-owned health centres.

He disclosed that only 9,028 out of 28,000 pensioners have so far registered under the State Health Insurance Scheme, urging those yet to register to do so with their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

Appreciation

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the state’s chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), identified simply as Akinola, commended Mr Oyebanji for according priority to the welfare of pensioners.

He showered encomium on the governor for ensuring the payment of pension before the 25th of every month, clearing the arrears of pension he met on ground, ensuring payment of deductions previously withheld, approving a monthly special wage award of N10,000 in addition to normal monthly pension and food palliatives to pensioners, among others.

Mr Akinola, who described the latest tranche of gratuity paid as “humongous,” said the governor by his numerous gestures “has covered the nakedness of pensioners in the state”.

The NUP National President, Godwin Abumhese, said the governor has set the pace for other South-west governors in the area of pensioners’ welfare, saying the national body is happy with him for his gestures.

Mr Abumhese said the national leadership of NUP would pay the governor an appreciative visit, noting that he has fulfilled his electoral promise to accord priority to pensioners.

