Nollywood actress Iniobong Edo has revealed that marriage is no longer a priority, as it’s not part of her current prayers or hopes. During an interview in Lagos on Wednesday, the actress shared this exclusively with PREMIUM TIMES.

The 42-year-old married Nigerian-American businessman Philip Ehiagwina on 29 November 2008 in the United States, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2014.

Raising hopes in September, Ini sparked excitement and rumours online when she shared what looked like a wedding announcement. Wearing a traditional Efik bridal outfit in the post, many thought she was engaged and getting ready for her wedding. Her caption, which talked about love and encouraged her followers not to lose hope in finding happiness, added to the speculation.

However, what seemed like a personal life event was a clever promotion for her upcoming four-part series, ‘My Fairytale Wedding,’ which tells the story of a young lady who, with the help of magic (Kayanmata), bags the most eligible bachelor in Lagos. Despite the initial stir, fans soon realised the post was about the show, not her real life.

But, in a frank conversation with this newspaper, when asked if she was looking forward to a real fairytale wedding in the future, the actress clarified, “I’m not crazy about marriage; I’m crazy about having a solid relationship. I’m not hoping, and it’s not any of my prayer points.”

She also reflected on the changing landscape of Nollywood, where women have increasingly taken centre stage. She acknowledged the contributions of female filmmakers like Bolanle Austen-Peters, Funke Akindele, and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, emphasising that women are now dominating the industry.

Ini began her film career in 2000 and stated, “Females own the industry right now. Women have taken their rightful place, and we have equal rights, so the playing field is open to men and women. Women are driven; they will if they want to achieve something.”

Regrets

Recall that in a June 2023 interview with Chude Jidenowo, Ini reflected on her past marriage and expressed regret, acknowledging that family pressure heavily influenced her decision to marry Ehiagwina.

Despite the short-lived marriage, she remains open to marrying again if she finds the right person. The actress also discussed her choice to become a mother via surrogacy, a decision she made after experiencing multiple miscarriages.

In 2021, she welcomed her daughter through surrogacy, using her eggs. For Ini, this was the best path to fulfil her desire for motherhood, and she expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to raise her child.

The actress, who has been a mainstay in Nollywood since her breakout role in ‘World Apart’ in 2004, continues to shine on screen and as a mother.

The Akwa Ibom-born has over 200 films to her name. She has earned multiple awards and launched a fashion and cosmetics brand, Secrets of April, in 2021. She also co-produced the Netflix series Shanty Town in 2023.

Beyond acting, Ini runs GEMS Africa, an NGO empowering young women, and has served as a special assistant on culture and tourism since 2016.

