The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to reverse the recent petrol price hike, citing its devastating effects on the country’s struggling populace.

Petrol pump prices surged to N1,030 per litre at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited outlets in Abuja, the nation’s capital, while stations in Lagos were selling the commodity at N998 per litre on Wednesday.

“Such drastic adjustments to fuel prices, with no adequate mitigating measures or economic relief, signal a disturbing trend of disregard for the welfare of the Nigerian populace,” the NBA president, Afam Osigwe, said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Osigwe noted that the “much-needed tax breaks and social assistance programmes are yet to be implemented. People are groaning and life has become more difficult.”

He added, “The government’s seeming disregard for the suffering of the people is troubling. Nigerians deserve better— they deserve a government that prioritises their well-being and takes into account the real-world implications of its policies on the populace.

“We therefore call on the government to immediately take steps to reverse this increase and urgently implement measures that cushion the effect of rising fuel prices.”

He said the measures should include “investment in local refining capacity, public transportation, reduced taxation of the income of low-income earners, repair of public roads, improved security so farmers can farm and evacuate their farm products, transparent fuel pricing mechanisms, and broader economic policies aimed at reducing poverty and providing sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s energy challenges.”

The NBA’s statement also condemned the lack of transparency in the government’s decision-making process, particularly the absence of consultations with civil society and the private sector.

