A faction of thep0 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC), which suspended Illiya Damagum, has appointed Yayari Mohammed as the new acting national Chairperson.

A statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Friday, said Mr Mohammed’s appointment was approved by the NWC.

According to him, the appointment takes immediate effect, in pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

Mr Ologunagba called on all organs, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party to remain focused ‘at this critical time’.

He said that the calm was important, especially as the NWC commenced arrangements toward holding the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on 24 October.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports had earlier reported the worsening crisis within the country’s main party, with the emergence of two factions, each issuing separate statements suspending key officers of the NWC.

A faction of the NWC had, in a statement by Mr Ologunagba on Friday, suspended Mr Damagum, and the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, for alleged anti-party activity.

Another faction of the NWC loyal to Mr Damagum, thereafter, announced the suspension of the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and Mr Ologunagba for alleged disloyalty to the party.

The NWC faction, in a statement by the party National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, directed Messrs Ologunagba and Ajibade to step aside.

The faction also constituted a committee to be chaired by the Deputy National Chairperson (South), Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“Following the NWC’s decision, it directed their respective deputies to the two suspended national officers to assume office in acting capacity with effect from Friday, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the committee.

“The deputies are Ibrahim Manga, acting National Publicity Secretary and Mr Okechukwu Osuoha, acting National Legal Adviser,” Mr Nnorom said.

(NAN)

