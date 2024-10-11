The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has deepened with the suspension of the party’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

National Director of Publicity of the PDP, Chinwe Nnorom, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The suspension notice comes a few hours after the NWC suspended Umar Damagum and Samuel Anyanwu as Acting national chairman and secretary respectively.

In the notice, Mr Nnorom said Messrs Ologunagba and Ajibade were suspended because of the allegations against them.

He said the NWC replaced the two party officials with their deputies, Ibrahim Manga, who would be acting publicity secretary and Okechukwu Osuoha, as acting national legal adviser.

Mr Nnorom noted that the NWC had constituted a disciplinary committee chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the constitution of the party.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arising from its 593rd Meeting today, Thursday, October 10, 2024, has directed the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Hon Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser (NLA), Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, to step aside, respectively.

“Following the NWC’s Decision, it directed their respective deputies (DNPS and DNLA) to assume office in acting capacity with effect from Friday, October 11, 2014, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Committee.

The officers are Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga, Esq, Acting National Publicity Secretary and Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, Acting National Legal Adviser

“The NWC enjoins all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain focused and committed as it pilots the day-to-day affairs of the PDP for its greater good ” the statement said.

