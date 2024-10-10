Gunmen have abducted some journalists who were travelling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from Lagos State for the Super Eagles match against Libya.

The Super Eagles match with Libya is billed to take place on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The journalists were abducted on Wednesday along Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The attackers were said to have flagged down their bus and forced them into a nearby bush in the area.

The exact number of the abducted journalists is unclear as of the time of this report.

However, sources said at least 10 of the journalists were abducted.

When contacted on Thursday afternoon, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, but did not give details.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said a joint security team was already combing the area to track the hoodlums and rescue the victims.

Rescue of six

About an hour later, Mr Ikenga announced that the joint security team had rescued six of the abducted journalists.

“Meanwhile, (the joint) operations are still ongoing for the possible rescue of the seventh crew member,” he said in a short message forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES.

The police spokesperson did not mention the identities of the rescued journalists.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

