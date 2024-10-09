Many people were feared killed on Tuesday night during a shootout between gunmen and some soldiers in Imo State.

The attack occurred at about 9 p.m. at the Headquarters of Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

A resident, Henry Chukwuma, told this newspaper that the gunmen attacked the soldiers at their camp within the council secretariat.

Mr Chukwuma said the attackers were believed to be pro-Biafra gunmen enraged about the alleged establishment of an Internally Displaced Persons Camp and training centre for former Boko Haram terrorists in the area.

“The gunmen were saying that they don’t want any camp for repented Boko Haram terrorists in Igbo land,” he said.

He said some people were killed during the attack, but could not give the exact figure.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said some unknown persons had asked young men in the area to leave the community before the attack.

“What we heard around 9 p.m. yesterday were gunshots by gunmen at the army camp,” he said. “They set some military vehicles on fire.”

The resident said about two soldiers were among those killed in the attack.

He said several people had fled the community for fear of reprisal by the army.

Video clip

A video clip, apparently recorded by the attackers, has been circulating on Facebook.

The clip showed some gunmen attacking the local government secretariat amidst the sounds of gunshots.

“They have run away,” an assailant was heard saying, apparently referring to the soldiers.

“This is Ehime Mbano Army camp. It was a local government (headquarters), but they turned it into an army camp,” he said as he fired gunshots.

The clip showed some vehicles being set ablaze by the hoodlums.

“We want them to come out. This is our land. This Biafra land,” They said.

Army silent

The national spokesperson of the Nigerian army, Onyema Nwachukwu, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comments.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the spokesperson of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jonah Unuakhalu, because his phone was switched off at the time of filing this report.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

However, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has often been linked to deadly attacks in the South-east and South-south.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the two regions – South-east and South-south.

