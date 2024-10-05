Combined security operatives, on Friday, killed a notorious terrorist in Ezioha, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the suspected terrorist was killed during a raid of a hideout of suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and a kidnap syndicate in the community.

The spokesperson said police operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Imo State Police Command carried out the operation in collaboration with Nigerian army personnel.

He said four people who were abducted on 29 September were rescued during the operation.

Mr Okoye said the traditional ruler of the Umuorji Mgbidi community, Eze Okoro, and a couple—Mr and Mrs Anthony Nwosu—were among the rescued.

Umuorji Mgbidi is a community in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The spokesperson identified another rescued victim as Bartholomew, a 56-year-old male from Benue State, north-central Nigeria.

“As (the) security forces approached the hideout, the suspects opened fire but were effectively repelled, resulting in the neutralisation of one suspect,” he said.

“Others fled into nearby bushes with varying injuries.”

One pump-action gun, 10 live cartridges, four expended cartridges, four locally made explosives, and a Biafra flag were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the police.

Others were a “native bulletproof vest”, two Highlander SUVs, an ash-colored Toyota Camry and various charms.

The police said joint security operations were underway to track down the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, and the Commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze of the Nigerian army, Usman Lawal, have commended the operatives for their swift and effective action, Mr Okoye said.

Messrs Danjuma and Lawal urged the joint security team to maintain their momentum in the continuous fight against crime in the state.

IPOB, a group agitating for the secession of the South-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

