The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed concerns regarding the security arrangements for the Rivers State loocal government elections scheduled for Saturday, 5 October.

This concerns arose from a controversial announcement made by the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, that the police would refrain from providing security during the elections, citing compliance with a Federal High Court order.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Federal High Court in Abuja stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the register of voters for Rivers State to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) ahead of the local government elections scheduled for 5 October.

In the judgement delivered on Monday, the judge, Peter Lifu, also barred the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service (SSS) from providing security for the controversial elections.

The judgement was in a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), which challenged the legitimacy of the election process.

In a statement released on Friday, NBA President Afam Osigwe described as a “brazen” decision, the police’s refusal to fulfil their constitutional mandate to maintain peace and security..”

Mr Osigwe noted the troubling reports that police officers had allegedly attempted to seize electoral materials from the headquarters of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) at night.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The branch chairpersons of the NBA in Rivers State had earlier maintained that the police had a non-negotiable duty to ensure public safety.

Echoing a similar view, Mr Osigwe said, “The responsibility of the police to ensure peace and security in Rivers State is constitutional and cannot be restrained by any court.”

He noted the troubling implications of a law enforcement agency declining to protect citizens during a crucial electoral process.

Legal and democratic concerns

The association said the police’s refusal to provide security as not only unconstitutional but also as a serious threat to democratic rights.

Mr Osigwe argued that such an abdication of responsibility could create an environment conducive to lawlessness, undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

He warned, “The refusal to provide security is not only unconstitutional but also illegal, immoral, and a dangerous signal that invites lawlessness and undermines democracy.”

The NBA has called on all security agencies to rise to the challenge of safeguarding lives, property, and the democratic process during this critical period.

He urged Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun to launch an immediate investigation into reports of police attempts to tamper with electoral materials and to ensure that any officers found culpable are held accountable.

Governor Fubara’s standoff with police

Tensions have further escalated with Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s public confrontation with the police’s decision to withhold security for the elections.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Governor Fubara declared that the citizens of Rivers State would take it upon themselves to protect their voting rights.

He staid, “We’ve been taking enough nonsense from this institution,” referring to the police.

He criticised the conflicting court orders issued by both the Rivers State High Court and the Federal High Court in Abuja, which have created uncertainty regarding the elections.

He suggested that the police’s actions might be influenced by political motives, particularly the influence of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, over law enforcement.

Governor Fubara questioned the rationale behind the police’s refusal to provide security, asserting, “Okay, police don’t provide security, is it the same thing as blocking the election?”

The local government elections in Rivers State have been enmeshed in acrimony, an episode of the escalating feud between Governor Fubara and Mr Wike.

Governor Fubara has reaffirmed his commitment to holding the election as scheduled, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and democratic governance in light of the State High Court’s order.

In contrast, both the All Progressive Congress and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have organised a joint protest against the election, citing concerns related to the Federal High Court order.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

