President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

He will return to the country after the leave expires.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

October 2, 2024

