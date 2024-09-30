The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered water-tight security across the country to create a safe and conducive environment for Nigerians to celebrate the independence anniversary on Tuesday.

The Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Nigeria will celebrate its 64th independence anniversary on Tuesday. The country gained independence from Britain on 1 October 1960.

The federal government has since announced a “low-key” anniversary celebration.

However, Mr Adejobi said as part of the comprehensive plan to ensure a seamless celebration, Mr Egbetokun has ordered the deployment of adequate human and tactical resources to enable a maximum level of security for the independence celebration.

He said the police, in synergy with other security agencies, will fortify various designated event venues and the major highways across the country to forestall any threats to lives, property, and the celebration.

Additionally, the IGP has directed all personnel deployed for various operations during the celebrations to be courteous and firm in their engagements with members of the public.

Mr Adejobi said Mr Egbetoknn felicitated Nigerians on the independence anniversary, “noting that Nigerians are urged to reflect on the journey, triumphs and challenges that have shaped our nation, honouring the sacrifices of our founding fathers and the generations that have contributed to our nation’s growth, unity and progress.”

The IGP, the statement said, reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s security, ensuring peaceful coexistence, and upholding the rule of law.

“We are dedicated to serving our communities with integrity, compassion, and professionalism. As we move forward, let us rekindle our sense of national pride, foster unity, and work together towards a brighter future for all Nigerians.

“As we commemorate our journey to freedom and self-governance, let us remember our responsibilities to promote peace and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

#EndBadGovernance protest

Meanwhile, Mr Egbetokun’s order for tight security action comes as some Nigerians have proposed launching another round of protests to end bad governance in the country.

Recall that the EndBadGovernance protest, which was supposed to last for 10 days in August across Nigeria, was forcefully stopped by the government within four days in many parts of the country.

The protest called on the federal government to address issues of food insecurity, hikes in petrol prices, and insecurity in standard of living.

However, there were several reports of security shows of force and attacks on peaceful protesters and journalists, which subsequently discouraged and ended the protest on the fourth day in many parts of the country.

After the August protest was forcefully stopped by the authorities, the government subsequently arraigned some participants, who are currently on bail.

Undeterred, some groups and individuals have set Independence Day as another day to demonstrate against the country’s current hardships.

According to the organisers, Nigeria’s 64th anniversary is not worth celebrating, declaring that the Tinubu administration has brought only “unprecedented hardship on millions of Nigerians and “pushed many into poverty”.

