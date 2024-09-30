The Peoples Democratic Party has described as inappropriate, the allocation of N3.5 billion for the rehabilitation and building of schools by the Ondo State Government.

The opposition party says the announcement was one of the many campaign promises that would go unfulfilled.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) disagreed with the opposition party, saying the counterpart funds released at this time were a show of the government’s commitment to education.

A PDP statement on Monday signed by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said before schools resumed on Tuesday, 17th September, the government had approximately two months to undertake whatever rehabilitation or renovations were needed in schools.

“But they waited till after resumption to announce that the sum of N3.5 billion has been approved for rehabilitation and construction of public schools in the state. It is evident that it is another campaign promise that will not be met just like all other campaign promises that are awaiting fulfillment,” the statement reads in part.

“I do not have the figures of students of state-owned tertiary institutions that dropped out of school when the APC government jerked up tuition fees beyond the reach of commoners in the state.

“Many parents are still in pain due to their inability to send their children to school, due to tuition hike. Candidates of the West African Examinations Council for Senior Secondary Schools had their results withheld because the Aiyedatiwa government refused to pay the Registration fees that all previous governments paid on behalf of parents.”

He said there are primary schools in the riverine areas where Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa hails from that have just two government paid teachers in the entire school teaching Primaries 1-6.

“Communities employ community teachers through self help to augment and salvage a bad situation,” he said.

Other allegations

PDP further noted that even when the government announced recruitment of teachers, the process was shrouded in secrecy and marred with politics and favouritism.

It also alleged that bursaries and grants from Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) were disbursed through questionable procedures. Indeed, Ondo State is very “Unlucky” in the area of education with Aiyedatiwa.

“For a people, who enjoyed free education under the defunct Action Congress (Group) (AG) government in the Western region, and replicated during the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), under Chief Adekunle Ajasin, it will be difficult to swallow this ‘Lucky’ pill when November 16 comes,” PDP spokesman said.

APC reacts

Reacting to th allegation, APC said contrary to claims of the opposition party, Governor Aiyedatiwa had prioritised education, allocating N3.5 billion for school rehabilitation and construction.

“This investment demonstrates his commitment to providing quality education for all. Additionally, the APC government has recruited teachers despite the PDP’s false allegations of secrecy and favouritism; the recruitment process aimed to address teacher shortages,” an APC statement on Monday signed by Steve Otaloro, the party’s Director of Publicity, said.

He also said contrary to the allegations of the PDP, efforts had been made to support tertiary institutions and address tuition fee concerns and ensure accessibility.

The statement reads in part: “Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration has implemented various initiatives to empower citizens and drive development. The PDP’s statement is riddled with inaccuracies and misleading information. It’s essential to recognise their motives.

“The PDP is trailing behind in the opinion polls in the coming governorship election in the state and resorts to baseless allegations. The PDP’s desperation stems from their inability to present a credible alternative and resulted in name-calling and lies to confuse the electorate ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s dedication to Ondo State’s progress is evident. We urge citizens to look beyond the PDP’s misinformation and focus on the APC’s tangible achievements.”

