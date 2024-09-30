Michael Anugwa, the deputy controller of corrections (DCC) in charge of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kirikiri, Lagos State, has said Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, was transferred to the Maximum Security Custodial Centre because it was discovered that he had some female features, including breasts.

Mr Anugwa said this on Monday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions probing the N15 million bribery allegation involving the controversial cross-dresser.

In response to questions about the allegation that Bobrisky was kept outside the correctional facility in a quid pro quo arrangement, Mr Anugwa said the facility’s Admission Board met to deliberate on the circumstances surrounding the prisoner.

He said the decision to grant the prisoner a special arrangement is consistent with international best practices.

The official said Bobrisky would have been at risk of being raped by other inmates because of his special features.

“We discovered that he has a peculiar feature that makes it difficult to place him in a regular facility,” he explained. “Though male, he had some particular features like breasts.

The board had to convene a meeting on the best practice, and we arrived at the decision to place him in protective custody.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The official added that Bobrisky was later transferred to the Maximum Security Facility for safety. However, he noted that his superior authorised the transfer in his absence.

Mr Anugwa also disclosed that the cross-dresser refused to eat the prison ration served and requested a special feeding arrangement, which is permitted under the law.

“Idris (Bobrisky) refused to eat prison food at the Medium Security Centre and later applied for self-feeding, which is within our laws. He nominated two people, Abiola Okuneye and Moji Okuneye, to bring him food,” Mr Anugwa said.

My suspension was merely on social media

Mr Anugwa, who was reportedly suspended in connection with the bribery saga, described his suspension by the federal government as “a mere social media suspension”.

He shocked the lawmakers by saying he had not been officially suspended because he had not received a letter to that effect.

He argued that he would not have appeared before the committee in uniform if he were indeed under suspension.

To be sure, a committee member, Patrick Umoh, asked again, “Are you on suspension?” Mr Anugwa responded, “I only saw it on the pages of the newspapers.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the suspension of Mr Anugwa and Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) in charge of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kirikiri, Lagos State, in connection with the bribery allegations.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board announced the suspension of the officers allegedly involved in the bribery scandal in a statement signed by Ja’afaru Ahmed on Thursday.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the EFCC arrested and charged Bobrisky in April on six counts of money laundering and Naira mutilation.

During his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, the judge, Abimbola Awogboro, dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) but sentenced him to six months in prison for Naira abuse.

However, a little over a month after his release, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday a leaked audio recording of the cross-dresser narrating what transpired during his six-month jail term.

In the audio, Bobrisky can be heard discussing with a friend how the EFCC allegedly collected N15 million from him to drop the money laundering charges.

VeryDarkMan released the audio after Bobrisky reportedly refused to repay N4 million to one of the people he had approached for the N15 million he allegedly paid to the EFCC.

Last week, the House resolved to investigate the saga by mandating that its committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions undertake the task.

The joint committee summoned the EFCC, NCoS, VeryDarkMan, and Bobrisky to appear before it.

The hearing was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

