On Monday, the House of Representatives initiated an investigation into the alleged N15 million bribery of the controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky.

The hearing, held by the House Committees on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions, began around 2:05 p.m. following the arrival of Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, and his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that VeryDarkMan, through his Instagram page, leaked an alleged audio recording of the crossdresser narrating his six-month jail term experience with a friend.

In the leaked audio, Bobrisky alleged that the EFCC collected N15 million from him to drop the money laundering charges against him.

He also alleged that he served his prison sentence in a private apartment after his godfather contacted the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

However, when filing this report, it was noted that Bobrisky, the central figure of the case, was conspicuously absent from the hearing; his lawyer appeared on his behalf, claiming his client’s absence due to illness.

The lawmakers, in response, asked why Bobrisky’s lawyer didn’t come along with a ‘sick letter’ to prove that Bobrisky was indeed ill.

The drama

The hearing began with drama as VeryDarkMan refused to address the committee, questioning why Bobrisky had not honoured the House’s invitation.

The witness’ decision not to speak almost caused an uproar in the House, with lawmakers threatening to issue an arrest warrant and possibly compel him to speak.

“I don’t know why I should be here when the person who made these allegations is not present.

“Bobrisky said in the voice note that there is a godfather. Maybe the godfather told him not to attend. He has disrespected this committee by not showing up,” he said.

Angered by the witness’ behaviour, Billy Osawaru, a lawmaker from Edo State, suggested that the House should issue a warrant of arrest against VeryDarkMan for contempt of the House.”

The lawmaker also moved a motion to that effect. It was not put to a vote by the committee chairman, Ginger Onwusibe (LP), although many members appeared to agree with the proposal.

In response to the threat of arrest, VeryDarkMan said he was prepared to be jailed.

“You are already threatening me with arrest. If you detain me, I will stay in the cell.

“If Bobrisky is not here, I will not say anything. If I say anything, let me die,” he declared, receiving applause from the audience.

After over 45 minutes of back-and-forth, and with the intervention of Mr Adeyanju, a compromise was reached. VeryDarkMan subsequently made his presentation, providing evidence to the panel.

The session was then adjourned indefinitely after the committee heard several presentations from the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the EFCC.

