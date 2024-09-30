Mr Tinubu underscored the pivotal role of the judiciary in safeguarding Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the independence and sanctity of the judiciary.

Mr Tinubu made the pledge while swearing in Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ms Kekere-Ekun, the second female CJN in Nigeria’s history, was sworn in following her confirmation by the Senate.

Four former chief justices of the Federation, including the first female Justice, Aloma Mukhtar, the President of the Court of Appeal, and other heads of the judiciary divisions, witnessed the swearing of Ms Kekere-Ekun.

Mr Tinubu underscored the pivotal role of the judiciary in safeguarding Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

“The judiciary is an important pillar constituting the tripod that holds our constitutional democracy. Indeed, the Nigerian judiciary, at various times in history, has proven to be the moderating force ensuring everyone remains in check.

“Your role as the last hope of the common man serves to sustain our people’s confidence in democracy, knowing well that there is an important arbiter that can always give them redress if they are wronged.

“For this function, it is important that our judiciary remains truly independent. It is my administration’s total commitment to preserve the sanctity of the judiciary,” said the President.

He said while the presidency and the judiciary may have reasons to interface as complementing components of the same government, under his watch, the government would also be mindful of the clear line demarcating the two arms of government.

“We will never interfere or abuse the relationship between us as separate organs of government in our democracy. This is important for sustaining our constitutional democracy,” the president said.

He reiterated his government’s dedication to improving judicial officers’ welfare and working conditions, noting recent decisions to enhance their effectiveness in administering justice.

He urged Kekere-Ekun to continue upholding the principles of ethical leadership, fearlessness, and honesty that have defined her career.

“The Nigerian judiciary needs a leader with these qualities at this time, and I have no doubt that you will set the pace for others to follow,” he said.

The President lauded Kekere-Ekun’s rise as a testament to hard work and an inspiration to women, particularly young girls, in a male-dominated profession.

“This day has also cemented the judiciary as a self-evolving and progressive institution. I specifically congratulate the Nigerian women. Any girl child can dream big and have her dreams come true. It is worth celebrating,” he said.

The pocommended the Senate for expediting the confirmation of the new CJN and thanked members of the judiciary for their continued support.

Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate; Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives; former Chief Justices of Nigeria, justices of the Supreme Court, senior judicial officers, and members of the Federal Executive Council attended the event.

NAN reports that Ms Kekere-Ekun, was appointed Chief Justice following the retirement of Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

(NAN)

