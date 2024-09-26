The Senate on Thursday passed a bill to establish the South West Development Commission (SWDC).

The upper chamber passed the bill after considering the report of its Committee on Special Duties, presented by Kaka Shehu, its chairman.

It also considered the bill clause by clause at the Committee of the Whole.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, then announced the bill’s passage after most lawmakers supported it through a voice vote.

The bill was sponsored by Gbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East).

The South-west zone comprises Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States.

According to its synopsis, the bill will allow the zone to receive and manage funds allocated from the federation account, including donations and gifts, for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of infrastructural damages and the tackling of ecological, environmental, and developmental challenges.

The bill will be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent after harmonisation by the House of Representatives.

Report of the committee

While presenting the report of his committee, Mr Shehu said the bill meets the requirements and that the purpose of establishing the commission is to enhance the socio-economic development of the South-west region.

He also said the commission would bring the federal government closer to the people.

Mr Shehu stated, “That the contemplation, as well as the drafting of the bill, aligns with the required (and acceptable drafting standards.

“That the intent and purpose of the bill are well-structured and strategically streamlined for the socio-economic development of the southwest geopolitical zone of this country.

“That the establishment of the commission will bring the federal government closer to the south-west states as well as meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.”

Mr Shehu, therefore, recommended considering and approving the bill for the region’s development.

Development

After passing the bill, the deputy senate president said the commission would help to develop the South-west region.

“It’s a bill that, when passed into law, will help to really deal with the challenges being faced by the south-western part of this country – social challenges, ecological challenges, etc. And it will help to put that region in the best place to have an environment that will be conducive for those people in that region.

“And it will, once that region is well developed, also affect the entire nation. Because whatever is done positively to any part of Nigeria is something that is done to the entire country. We thank Mr President for his foresight by giving assent to similar bills, which is something that was in tandem with his disposition of making sure that the entire country is well developed.

“Kudos to him. It’s something that should be commended. And I hope he will give his assent to this bill as soon as it gets to his table.”

If signed into law by the president, it will bring the number of such commissions in the country to five.

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), North West Development Commission (NWDC), South East Development Commission (SEDC), and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), comprising states in the South-south, South-west and South-east, are already in existence.

The bill seeking the establishment of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) is before the National Assembly. It has already scaled the second reading.

