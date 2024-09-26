Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary celebration would be low-key, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has said.

Mr Akume said this at the Inter-ministerial committee at the World Press Conference on Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Thursday, themed ‘Reflection on the past, inspiring the future’.

“The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has said it should be low-key,” Mr Akume said, citing the plight of Nigerians at this moment, for the reserved celebration.

The continuous increase in transportation costs, caused by the Tinubu administration’s removal of the petrol subsidy and the devaluation of the naira, has led to high inflation and economic hardship in Nigeria.

The interventions by the federal and state governments to reduce the impact of the policies have yet to create a significant impact on the country’s large population.

Some Nigerians embarked on a nationwide protest in August to lament the state of the nation. The organised labour, after a series of meetings with the government, was able to agree on a new minimum wage but the gains from the increase have been swallowed up by another increase in the price of petrol after the new wage was agreed upon.

Nigerians have continued to lament the impact of the policies, but the government has assured them that they will have long-term benefits.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The cost of living crisis caused by the policies is the major reason why this year’s independence anniversary would be low-key.

Programme lineup for celebration

The first event of Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary is the World Press Conference by the inter-ministerial committee, which was held on Thursday, the SGF said.

The second is the Jumat Prayers, which will be held on Friday, 27 September, at the National Mosque in Abuja.

The third would be Inter-denominational Service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on 29 September.

The fourth would be the National Broadcast on 1 October, and there would also be a National Parade on Tuesday, 1 October.

“We must recognise, with pride, our journey. I was in Primary 1 when Nigeria got her independence. We must appreciate the foundations laid by our founding fathers.

“We remain resolute to building a strong and proud country. One of the challenges facing Nigerians is rising food prices. We have just done one year. We still have a long way to go.

“The Tinubu administration shall remain committed to delivering the dividend of democracy to every citizen. In no distant time, under the Tinubu leadership, development would soar high,” Mr Akume said.

About six ministers attended the conference to give updates on developments in their varying ministries. They include the Minister of Information and National Orientation, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, the Minister of National Planning, the Minister of Works, the Minister of Water Resources, and the Minister of Education.

Sustainable prosperity

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who gave the opening remarks at the conference, said, “The journey has been tough, but surely there is light at the end of the tunnel. Our sacrifices will not be in vain.

“Since gaining independence in 1960, Nigeria has evolved from a nation of hope and potential into a leading force on the African continent and a respected voice in the global community.

“We have faced numerous trials, from political upheavals to economic challenges, but each time, we have risen stronger through our shared unwavering vision of a united and prosperous country.

“Our democracy, now unbroken for a quarter of a century, stands as a testament to the will of the Nigerian people to attain and sustain freedom and liberty for posterity. Despite some challenges, we have weathered the storm and remained committed to democratic values and showcasing the maturity of our political system.”

Mr Idris said following the removal of the petroleum subsidy, President Tinubu is gradually guiding Nigeria into an unprecedented energy transition phase, launching a presidential initiative to move the country from fossil fuels to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a fuel for vehicles and machinery.

The minister said the president is focused on putting more money in the pockets of the Nigerian people and creating avenues for sustainable prosperity.

“Amid these challenging times, we should never underplay the emerging shoots of progress, whether it is the growing success of our military against bandits and criminals or the drop in inflation for a second consecutive month.

“Let us continue to remind ourselves that we share the collective task of striving for the peace, unity and stability of this great country of ours. Together we will build a nation that will be the pride of every black man on the planet,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

